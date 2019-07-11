Soccer

Pitso Mosimane about George Lebese: 'He spoke to the media a lot and was on social media'

11 July 2019 - 17:04 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George Lebese appears to be on his way out again just weeks after returning to Chloorkop from Supersport United.

Lebese‚ who spent the last half of last season on loan at SuperSport‚ is not part of Sundowns pre-season camp in Nelspruit and coach Pitso Mosimane said on Thursday that he cannot guarantee him time on the pitch.

"He went to SuperSport hoping that he would secure a contract‚" said Mosimane.

"He indicated that he wants to play but I cannot guarantee him time on the pitch.

"He is not the only one‚ there are others I can't guarantee game time.

"He spoke to you guys a lot and was on social media‚ saying that he wants to play.

"But I am not on social media.

"I can't guarantee him a game and I don't want the poor guy saying I am back here and I am not playing again.

" Unfortunately he is playing in the same position as Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane.

"He can speak to his agents and see what happens but it is a bit difficult and we must be honest."

Jeremy Brockie is also not in camp in Nelspruit but Mosimane said he is back home in New Zealand because his grandfather has passed away.

