Pitso Mosimane about George Lebese: 'He spoke to the media a lot and was on social media'

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George Lebese appears to be on his way out again just weeks after returning to Chloorkop from Supersport United.

Lebese‚ who spent the last half of last season on loan at SuperSport‚ is not part of Sundowns pre-season camp in Nelspruit and coach Pitso Mosimane said on Thursday that he cannot guarantee him time on the pitch.

"He went to SuperSport hoping that he would secure a contract‚" said Mosimane.

"He indicated that he wants to play but I cannot guarantee him time on the pitch.