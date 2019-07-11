Soccer

Renewed calls for Stuart Baxter's head after Bafana Bafana lose to Nigeria

11 July 2019 - 11:23 By Jessica Levitt
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has been receiving major flak for his decisions.
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has again found his name at the top of the Twitter trends list, as many called for him to be fired after the team's disappointing performance at Afcon.

Bafana Bafana lost to Nigeria 2-1 in the quarterfinals in Egypt on Wednesday night.

While some rallied behind the team despite the loss, fingers have been pointed in Baxter's direction, with calls for his position to be re-evaluated.

At the time of publishing this article, more than 10,000 people had commented on the coach, under the hashtag, Baxter.

