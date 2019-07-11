Renewed calls for Stuart Baxter's head after Bafana Bafana lose to Nigeria
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has again found his name at the top of the Twitter trends list, as many called for him to be fired after the team's disappointing performance at Afcon.
Bafana Bafana lost to Nigeria 2-1 in the quarterfinals in Egypt on Wednesday night.
While some rallied behind the team despite the loss, fingers have been pointed in Baxter's direction, with calls for his position to be re-evaluated.
At the time of publishing this article, more than 10,000 people had commented on the coach, under the hashtag, Baxter.
I'm glad Bafana Bafana lost. Baxter benched tried and tested consistent champions like Mabunda to play below average Mokotjo.— Thabang Chiloane (@ts_chiloane) July 11, 2019
So Baxter doesn’t know Akpeyi’s weaknesses and his son is coaching him? pic.twitter.com/QAc5SpdHVw— 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@Zuks_Franco) July 10, 2019
Lorch being substituted 58 minutes into the game.....fastest substitution Baxter has made since the start of the tournament....akamfuni ngempela uLorch lomlungu pic.twitter.com/1QyYSRTK9O— Chwe_mlaba (@Chwe_mlaba1) July 10, 2019
I’m hoping for a Breaking News and Baxter in the same sentence when I wake up!!#Afcon2019 pic.twitter.com/NpdI6kzmyu— Karabo Mokwele (@Karabo_Mokwele) July 10, 2019
To hell with the Baxter guy.— fx-991ZA PLUS (@_boikago) July 10, 2019
Replacing a whole Pressing Lorch! Leave the sail Motho
