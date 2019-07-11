Bafana Bafana have shown at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) that they have players‚ too‚ to be hyped up‚ midfielder Dean Furman said after the team's 1-0 quarterfinal defeat against Nigeria at Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday night.

Furman said South Africa has a tendency of hyping up other teams' players and stars.

Bafana scraped through a tough group phase - losing 1-0 against Ivory Coast and Morocco‚ and beating Namibia 1-0 - as the fourth-best third-placed finishers.

They then blasted out hosts Egypt in the shock of the tournament‚ 1-0 in the last-16.

Against a classy Nigeria‚ Bafana fought back from being dominated for the first hour‚ and Samuel Chukwueze's 26th-minute strike‚ with Bongani Zungu's VAR-allowed 7st-minute equaliser.