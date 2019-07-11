Winless Benin head home but heroes welcome awaits

Benin departed the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Wednesday without winning a game but will return home as heroes after elimination in the quarter-finals by much-fancied Senegal.

They created one of the great Afcon finals upsets by knocking out Morocco in the last 16, albeit in a penalty shootout, and kept Senegal at bay for about 70 minutes in the last-eight clash before succumbing to Idrissa Gueye’s goal.

"We have mixed feelings because we feel we could have reached the semi-finals,” Benin striker Steve Mounie said.

“We are proud on the one hand but on the other, we thought we could have gone further.”