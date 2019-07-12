Soccer

Ramagalela itching to get back in action with Highlands Park

12 July 2019 - 11:28 By Mark Gleeson
Rodney Ramagalela, Absa Premiership Top Goal Scorerer during the 2017/18 PSL Awards at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg on 29 May 2018.
Rodney Ramagalela is itching to get back into action with his new club Highlands Park after six months on the sidelines after he was frozen out by his former club Polokwane City.

The striker has not kicked a ball in anger since January after City owner Johnny Mogaladi petulantly kicked him out of the team because he had signed a pre-contract at Highlands Park for the next season

“It was tough‚ very tough‚” he said when asked to reflect on the last six months.

“I’m a player and you want to play every day. If you are restricted from doing that‚ it becomes a problem. You don’t really enjoy life as a professional footballer. What kept me going was my family‚ especially my partner. They were really supporting me‚ they made it easier for me although it was not nice at all.”

“Training alone is not the same as training with other players. When you train alone‚ you don’t get what you want as a player but training with a team‚ you achieve a lot‚ especially in terms of fitness.”

The 30-year-old Ramagalela‚ who made his top flight debut in 2011 with Black Leopards‚ said he felt like a little kid again when given the chance to officially join up with Highlands.

“When I went on the pitch again‚ it was like a new feeling for me. I said to myself this is like a new chapter. I appreciate another chance and to start training with the team.”

One positive about the hiatus is that the six month break means he is raring to go.

“I feel fresh and starting in a new team with new players and starting all over again in pre-season. I hope we’ll do well going forward and achieve our goals.”

And what are they?

“Look‚ I’m no longer a youngster so I don’t have a self-target. I have to put Highlands Park first and say we as Highlands Park have to move forward and achieve our goals.”

Highlands start their new season on August 4 at home to Kaizer Chiefs with Ramagalela and Tendai Ndoro likely to lead their attack.

