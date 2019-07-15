Ayanda Patosi has secured a second loan move to the Middle East after joining United Arab Emirates side Bani Yas for the 2019/20 season.

The Abu Dhabi-based side will have the chance to purchase Patosi outright after that‚ as they beat off attention from a number of other sides in pursuit of the 26-year-old.

Patosi will be reunited with veteran German coach Winfried Schäfer‚ who he played under at Iranian side Esteghlal last season before the latter made the switch to Bani Yas last week.

One of his first moves was to secure the services of Patosi‚ who had impressed with Esteghlal‚ but was priced out of a move to the Iranians on a permanent basis.