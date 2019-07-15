Magic Marc: The burly Batchelor achieved the rare feat of playing for Soweto's 'Big Three'

A burley forward, Batchelor played with aggression and heart. Although never what you would call prolific, he commanded the number nine role well, holding up the ball to allow others to play off him.

Born in Johannesburg, he represented Transvaal at age-group level along with the likes of George Dearnaley, Ivan McKinley and former Springbok rugby player James Small, who passed away last week after suffering a heart attack.

His professional debut came with Dynamos in the old National Soccer League, where he scored four goals in 22 starts to earn a move to BidVest Wits. The most prolific spell of his career arguably came with The Clever Boys, as he netted 25 times in 62 starts, catching the eye of Pirates.

He moved to the Buccaneers and endeared himself to the fans with a goal in the Soweto Derby against Chiefs, heading home spectacularly from strike-partner Marks Maponyane’s cross.

He scored eight goals in all for Pirates in 17 starts, before moving in to SuperSport United, when they were still known as Pretoria City, in the 1996/97 season. He stayed a little over a season, netting seven goals in 33 games, before Chiefs swooped to sign him in August 1997.