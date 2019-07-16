Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung joins fans in mourning Marc Batchelor

16 July 2019 - 12:39 By Ofentse Ratsie
Kaizer Motaung during the Kaizer Chiefs end of season awards evening at Theatre on the Track, Kyalami on June 01, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Motaung join the many whose lives were touched by Marc Batchelor in mourning the former footballer's death on Tuesday.

Batchelor was gunned down outside his Johannesburg home on Monday night and police have confirmed they are on the hunt for two suspects who were spotted on motorbikes fleeing the scene.

"I am shocked to learn about the passing of former Kaizer Chiefs player Marc Batchelor‚" the Kaizer Chiefs boss said on Tuesday.

"On behalf of Kaizer Chiefs I wish to express my deepest heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family‚ friends and the football fraternity.

"May his soul rest in eternal peace."

The 49-year-old Batchelor was the rarest of players who wore the jersey for all three prominent Soweto sides - Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows.

He also played for Mamelodi Sundowns‚ SuperSport United and BidVest United.

He featured in the 1999 Bob Save Super Bowl final for Chiefs‚ where they were surprisingly beaten by SuperSport‚ and a year later played again in the final‚ this time for Sundowns as they lost to Chiefs.

