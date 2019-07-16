WATCH | Marc Batchelor's murder: Everything we know so far

A dramatic scene played out in Olivedale, Gauteng on Monday night when former footballer Marc Batchelor was shot and killed in an apparent hit.

Here is what you need to know:

Murder scene

Pictures from the scene shared on social media showed that multiple shots were fired through his car window. There was at least one other bullet hole in the driver's door panel.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini confirmed Batchelor was driving with his gardener when he was attacked.

"The gardener was in the car and was not injured. He made a statement and it will be disclosed in court," Dlamini told TimesLIVE.

Family

The former footballer's family have been informed of the shooting.

When TimesLIVE on Monday evening phoned a number belonging to Batchelor's brother, Warren, a woman answered and said the family was still at the scene and "trying to deal with what has happened".

Motive for attack

TimesLIVE understands that the shooting may have been a "hit", however, the motive behind the attack is unknown at this stage.

According to a News24 report, the alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, who was an associate of Batchelor, said that he knew who was after Batchelor and those who shot him should be afraid.

No suspects arrested

Police confirmed that two men on a motorcycle shot Batchelor before he could drive into his premises after 6pm. Police are investigating a case of murder. No arrests have been made.