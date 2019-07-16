Passenger gives police statement about 'hit' on Marc Batchelor

Police investigating the purported "hit" on Marc Batchelor have obtained a statement from a passenger who was not injured when the striker's SUV was pierced by bullets in Olivedale, Johannesburg.

"His gardener was with him in the car and we have obtained a statement from him because he is a witness," police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini told TimesLIVE on Tuesday. "Fortunately he was not injured."

Dlamini said they were still searching for the suspects responsible for the murder of the retired footballer who was gunned down inside his BMW on Monday evening.

"No arrests had been made so far. We are still investigating the case," said Dlamini.

The former Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns striker was shot dead near his home.

Dlamini said that suspects on a motorcycle shot Batchelor "before he could drive into his premises at Olivedale after 6pm".

"We believe his wife was at home at the time of the shooting."

"He was shot through the window several times and died at the scene. The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage as nothing was taken. No suspects have been identified."

Journalists, onlookers and neighbours gathered at the crime scene.

Batchelor's former teammates on Monday reminisced about the time they spent with him.

Pollen Ndlanya, who played with the towering forward, said Batchelor was a dedicated player.

"He would always redouble his efforts at training and during matches. He made an invaluable contribution to football and would always give young players advice," Ndlanya told Sowetan.

"People misunderstood him for being arrogant because of [him being outspoken]. Yes, he was short-tempered but that didn't make him arrogant."