Soccer

Roger de Sa on the many battles he enjoyed with Marc Batchelor

16 July 2019 - 15:43 By Nick Said
Marc Batchelor hugs Abram Isaks after scoring for Moroka Swallows in the 2001-2002 Premier Soccer League season.
Marc Batchelor hugs Abram Isaks after scoring for Moroka Swallows in the 2001-2002 Premier Soccer League season.
Image: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Roger de Sa enjoyed many battles with slain former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Marc Batchelor‚ but says his reputation from after his playing days was nothing like his demeanour on the pitch.

De Sa spent many years at Moroka Swallows and Mamelodi Sundowns‚ two other clubs Batchelor played for‚ but while they were never teammates‚ their paths crossed a lot in domestic competition.

“In his playing days he was very approachable‚” De Sa tells TimesLIVE.

“I would never classify him as a dirty player and he was always pretty fair on the field. Just a good competitor really.

Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung joins fans in mourning Marc Batchelor

Kaizer Motaung join the many whose lives were touched by Marc Batchelor in mourning the former footballer's death on Tuesday.
Sport
5 hours ago

"His reputation after the game was nothing like he was as a footballer.

“He was your typical old-fashioned centre-forward – strong‚ good with his back to goal‚ fearless‚ courageous and brave. He would put his head where most guys were scared to put their feet.

“He was not a prolific goalscorer‚ but he went on to play for all the big clubs‚ Chiefs‚ Pirates‚ Sundowns‚ which just goes to show that he always had something to offer.”

De Sa says he formed a friendship with Batchelor that lasted after their playing days.

“We were buddies and were in contact‚" he said.

Orlando Pirates mourns their former player Marc Batchelor

Orlando Pirates have sent condolences to the family and friends of their former player Marc Batchelor after he was gunned down outside his ...
Sport
7 hours ago

"We weren’t social mates but we had a couple of chats.

“There was always this mutual respect‚ I don’t ever remember having an altercation with him at all [on the pitch]‚ there was not even a stray elbow!

“It was handshakes before and after the game.

"That went on way after our playing days. He would often give me a shout about a player‚ wish me luck and say well done after a game.”

Passenger gives police statement about 'hit' on Marc Batchelor

Gauteng police have obtained a statement from Marc Batchelor's employee following the fatal shooting in Olivedale, Johannesburg on Monday evening.
Sport
8 hours ago

Batchelor never received national team honours‚ but De Sa feels he was simply unlucky to play in a period when the country was blessed with excellent strikers.

“He came from an era when there was an abundance of talent‚" he said.

"In the beginning [after readmission] it was Phil Masinga‚ Mark Williams and Shaun Bartlett‚ and even guys like Bennet Masinga and Daniel Mudau.

"The pure fact that he managed to play for such big clubs shows that he was no mug.”

George Dearnaley remembers the 'feisty and competitive' Marc Batchelor

Former Bafana Bafana striker George Dearnaley remembers Marc Batchelor as “feisty and competitive”‚ and a smart operator in the business of football.
Sport
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Thomas Mlambo apologises for tweeting image of Marc Batchelor's dead body Soccer
  2. Passenger gives police statement about 'hit' on Marc Batchelor Soccer
  3. Tributes pour in for Marc Batchelor: 'Crime keeps robbing us' Soccer
  4. Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has already taken a decision on his future Soccer
  5. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane says Pirates and Chiefs fans probably won’t accept him ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Days of capture: Scratchy throats and 'I don't knows'- Zuma's moments not to be ...
Dream Chasers - Trail running dad does it for his kids

Related articles

  1. Former soccer star Marc Batchelor shot dead outside Johannesburg home South Africa
  2. Magic Marc: Batchelor achieved the feat of playing for Soweto's 'Big Three' Soccer
  3. Six pictures of Marc Batchelor doing what he loved best Soccer
  4. Tributes pour in for Marc Batchelor: 'Crime keeps robbing us' Soccer
  5. WATCH | Marc Batchelor's murder: Everything we know so far Soccer
  6. Thomas Mlambo apologises for tweeting image of Marc Batchelor's dead body Soccer
  7. Key TKO facts: Why Kaizer Chiefs must be sick of the sight of SuperSport United Soccer
X