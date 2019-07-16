Roger de Sa on the many battles he enjoyed with Marc Batchelor

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Roger de Sa enjoyed many battles with slain former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Marc Batchelor‚ but says his reputation from after his playing days was nothing like his demeanour on the pitch.

De Sa spent many years at Moroka Swallows and Mamelodi Sundowns‚ two other clubs Batchelor played for‚ but while they were never teammates‚ their paths crossed a lot in domestic competition.

“In his playing days he was very approachable‚” De Sa tells TimesLIVE.

“I would never classify him as a dirty player and he was always pretty fair on the field. Just a good competitor really.