The SA Football Association (Safa) will this week announce the new national men’s Under-20 coach to replace Thabo Senong‚ whose contract was not renewed after its expiry at the end of June.

Senong‚ who was first appointed on a four-year deal in December of 2014‚ guided Amajita‚ the men’s Under-20 national team‚ to an unprecedented two Fifa World Cups in succession.

However‚ Amajita bombed out in the group stages of both competitions without winning a game‚ most recently in the 2019 edition last month‚ leading to Safa discontinuing talks about extending his contract.