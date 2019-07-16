Soccer

Six pictures of Marc Batchelor doing what he loved best

16 July 2019 - 12:10 By Jessica Levitt
Marc Batchelor during day 1 of the 2011 MTN SuperSport Shootout from Simola Golf and Country Estate in Knysna.
Image: Duif du Toit / Gallo Images

"He lived life on the edge but had a good heart." That's how friends close to Marc Batchelor have described the former striker who was gunned down outside his Johannesburg home on Monday night.

As tributes continue to pour in for the football star who wore the jerseys of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows, memories of his football years are being shared widely on social media.

Police are on the hunt for two men after the shooting, which has been labelled an apparent hit.

Here are six pictures of Magic Mark at his best in his football career.

Marc Batchelor hugs Abram Isaks after scoring for Swallows in the 2001-2002 PSL season.
Image: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images
Marc Batchelor in action for Swallows on April 14 2002.
Image: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images
Marc Batchelor in action for Mamelodi Sundowns vs Moroka Swallows.
Image: Duif du toit/Gallo Images
Marc Batchelor playing for Kaizer Chiefs in the PSL 1997-1998 season.
Image: Tertius Pickard/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs players Marc Batchelor and Thabang Lebese.
Image: Gallo Images
Marc Batchelor playing three-man soccer during the Standard Bank VIP hosting for the Absa Premiership derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates held at Pimville Soccer grounds in Soweto.
Image: Gallo Images

