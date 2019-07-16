Thomas Mlambo apologises for tweeting image of Marc Batchelor's dead body
SABC sportscaster Thomas Mlambo has issued an apology via his Twitter account for sharing pictures of the bullet-ridden body former footballer Marc Batchelor on the platform.
Mlambo was among those who sent their condolences and shared the image on the social media platform.
Many accused him of having no respect for Batchelor, but he has disputed this, saying he had not checked the picture to make sure he wasn't in it before posting it on Twitter.
I've removed the post...about Mark Batchelor— Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) July 15, 2019
I was so disturbed by the pic...that I only viewed it in preview without opening it completely ...and only saw holes in the window...
I had no idea...he was in the pic before I posted it...
I'm deeply sorry for this.
Those who saw the post were far from impressed.
Thomas Mlambo posts a picture of his dead colleague’s body on this platform and then writes ‘thoughts and prayers to his family’? Wow.— Zamandlovu Ndlovu (@Ms_ZamaNdlovu) July 15, 2019
Thomas Makgolwa Ka Go bona 2nd frame ga se yona my brother...very insensitive whether Ka sekgowa or se-Africa.... e tlose brothers💔 R.I.P. Mark Batchelor 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/iij0mzcpuS— mordern_slavery (@trujuz88) July 15, 2019
Police told TimesLIVE they are on the manhunt for two suspects who were seen fleeing the scene after they shot him several times. The motive of the murder is also being investigated.
Batchelor played for Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.
News of former footballer Marc Batchelor's murder sent shockwaves across SA after he was gunned down near his Johannesburg home on July 15 2019 after 6pm. Here's what we know so far.