Thomas Mlambo apologises for tweeting image of Marc Batchelor's dead body

16 July 2019 - 09:42 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Thomas Mlambo of SABC Sport has apologised for sharing pictures of Marc Batchelor on Twitter.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

SABC sportscaster Thomas Mlambo has issued an apology via his Twitter account for sharing pictures of the bullet-ridden body former footballer Marc Batchelor on the platform.

Mlambo was among those who sent their condolences and shared the image on the social media platform.

Many accused him of having no respect for Batchelor, but he has disputed this, saying he had not checked the picture to make sure he wasn't in it before posting it on Twitter.

Those who saw the post were far from impressed. 

Police told TimesLIVE they are on the manhunt for two suspects who were seen fleeing the scene after they shot him several times. The motive of the murder is also being investigated. 

Batchelor played for Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. 

News of former footballer Marc Batchelor's murder sent shockwaves across SA after he was gunned down near his Johannesburg home on July 15 2019 after 6pm. Here's what we know so far.

