Thomas Mlambo apologises for tweeting image of Marc Batchelor's dead body

SABC sportscaster Thomas Mlambo has issued an apology via his Twitter account for sharing pictures of the bullet-ridden body former footballer Marc Batchelor on the platform.

Mlambo was among those who sent their condolences and shared the image on the social media platform.

Many accused him of having no respect for Batchelor, but he has disputed this, saying he had not checked the picture to make sure he wasn't in it before posting it on Twitter.