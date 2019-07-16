Tributes pour in for Marc Batchelor: 'Crime keeps robbing us'
News of former footballer Marc Batchelor's murder continues to send shockwaves across South Africa after he was gunned down outside his Johannesburg home on Monday night.
Police have confirmed they are on the hunt for two suspects who were spotted on motorbikes fleeing the scene.
Images of Batchelor's bullet-riddled car have gone viral on social media, with the murder appearing to have all the hallmarks of a professional hit. Nothing was stolen and Batchelor's gun was in the car.
Members of the soccer fraternity, those who knew Batchelor and fans have expressed their shock and sadness over the murder.
Mark Batchelor was one of the rare players who played for all 3 Soweto's finest Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs & Moroka Swallows.#RIPMarkBatchelor— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) July 16, 2019
#MarkBatchelor crime has robbed us a football legend Southafria this is bad nobody deserve to be killed— Hapisto Mazinghini 🇿🇦 (@HapistoV) July 16, 2019
Rest in peace Mark Batchelor pic.twitter.com/s1K4mAAZo6— Lyborn Mathebula (@Hitekani_Lyborn) July 16, 2019
Can we please not have another Senzo Meyiwa case in the Mark Batchelor murder. We can’t have another unsolved murder 😢 #RIPMarkBatchelor— Precious (@Precious1309) July 16, 2019
#MarkBatchelor Rest in peace...it's hurting, so painful😢 Oh SA...what happened to you!?— Sphiwe (@sphiwe1976) July 16, 2019