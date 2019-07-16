Soccer

Tributes pour in for Marc Batchelor: 'Crime keeps robbing us'

16 July 2019 - 06:45 By Jessica Levitt
Kaizer Chiefs players Marc Batchelor with Thabang Lebese during a match in April 1998. Batchelor was shot in a suspected hit on Monday night.
Image: Sowetan / Archive

News of former footballer Marc Batchelor's murder continues to send shockwaves across South Africa after he was gunned down outside his Johannesburg home on Monday night.

Police have confirmed they are on the hunt for two suspects who were spotted on motorbikes fleeing the scene.

Images of Batchelor's bullet-riddled car have gone viral on social media, with the murder appearing to have all the hallmarks of a professional hit. Nothing was stolen and Batchelor's gun was in the car.

Members of the soccer fraternity, those who knew Batchelor and fans have expressed their shock and sadness over the murder.

