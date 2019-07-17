Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup finals to be played over one leg

The finals of Africa's two international club competitions will each be played in one single match in future rather than over two legs as at present, the president of the region's governing soccer body said on Wednesday.

Ahmad Ahmad, head of the Confederation of African Football (Caf), said both the Caf Champions League final and the Caf Confederations Cup finals would consist of a single match, following the European model.

"Huge decision that Caf took today: the (finals) will be now played on a single game," he said on Twitter without giving further details.

Caf vice-president Amaju Pinnick said the details were still being ironed out. "We are working on that", he told reporters.