Mamelodi Sundowns' forgotten man Oupa Manyisa insists he is going nowhere and has vowed to force his way back into coach Pitso Mosimane's plans in the coming season.

The 30-year old former Bafana Bafana midfielder is stepping up his bid to return from exile and plans to catch Mosimane's eye during the club's ongoing pre-season camp.

“I am working very hard at pre-season to show coach Pitso Mosimane my commitment to the cause and force him to pick me‚” he said.

“I understand that these things happen in football and we all know that only eleven players can be on the field.

"The coach is the only one who will decide if he is going to play me but I will be ready when my chance comes‚” he said‚ adding that his fitness levels are improving with every training session.

“We are still at the beginning of pre-season and we will be going to Botswana and the Democratic Republic of Congo in the coming weeks to play friendly matches.

"My fitness will keep on improving.”

Manyisa only made four league appearances last season and was unable to force his way into the Brazilians' star-studded midfield.

Sundowns have won a record nine Absa premiership titles since the inception of the Premier Soccer League in 1996 and their fans will hope that the Brazilians bid for a 10th in the coming season.