Sports Minister Mthethwa to host Indaba to tackle problems facing football

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa will host a National Football Indaba during the current financial year in a bid to address consistent problems plaguing SA's national teams.

Mthethwa revealed during his budget speech in parliament on Wednesday that he was taking this path as Bafana Bafana's recent performances have left a lot to be desired.

“Football is the biggest sporting code of our country.

"We have seen spectators dying at football events and we have to attend to the challenges plaguing this sporting code in its entirety‚” he said.

“While we accept that teams lose or win‚ it is when there is the absence of fighting spirit in a loss‚ that a country offers nothing than criticism.