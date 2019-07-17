Soccer

WATCH | Marc Batchelor's brother: 'He did not deserve to die like this'

17 July 2019 - 09:33 By Jessica Levitt
Marc Batchelor was shot and killed on Monday.
Marc Batchelor was shot and killed on Monday.
Image: Duif du Toit / Gallo Images

Marc Batchelor's brother, Warren, has spoken about the former football player's death, saying he is "completely devastated".

Batchelor was gunned down outside his Johannesburg home on Monday in a suspected hit.

Police confirmed that Batchelor's gardener was in the car with him when the incident happened, but was not hurt.

Speaking to SABC, Warren said "no-one deserves to die in that manner".

"It's my brother that was lying in that car and I'm still trying to process it all."

Officials confirmed that two men on a motorcycle opened fire on Batchelor as he was entering his home in Olivedale.

No arrests have been made.

MORE

Marc Batchelor: fast fists and curious company

Murdered soccer star Marc Batchelor will be held in memory not only for his sporting prowess, but for his capacity for violence and holding court ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung joins fans in mourning Marc Batchelor

Kaizer Motaung join the many whose lives were touched by Marc Batchelor in mourning the former footballer's death on Tuesday.
Sport
21 hours ago

Orlando Pirates mourns their former player Marc Batchelor

Orlando Pirates have sent condolences to the family and friends of their former player Marc Batchelor after he was gunned down outside his ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Former soccer star Marc Batchelor shot dead outside Johannesburg home

Former Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns striker Marc Batchelor was shot dead in a suspected hit on Monday evening near his home in Johannesburg.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Thomas Mlambo apologises for tweeting image of Marc Batchelor's dead body Soccer
  2. Passenger gives police statement about 'hit' on Marc Batchelor Soccer
  3. Tributes pour in for Marc Batchelor: 'Crime keeps robbing us' Soccer
  4. Awarding six overthrows in final over an 'error' by umpires, claims Taufel Cricket
  5. Mabena Mabena translates into two words: Baxter out! Soccer

Latest Videos

Days of capture: Scratchy throats and 'I don't knows'- Zuma's moments not to be ...
Dream Chasers - Trail running dad does it for his kids
X