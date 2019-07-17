WATCH | Marc Batchelor's brother: 'He did not deserve to die like this'

Marc Batchelor's brother, Warren, has spoken about the former football player's death, saying he is "completely devastated".

Batchelor was gunned down outside his Johannesburg home on Monday in a suspected hit.

Police confirmed that Batchelor's gardener was in the car with him when the incident happened, but was not hurt.

Speaking to SABC, Warren said "no-one deserves to die in that manner".

"It's my brother that was lying in that car and I'm still trying to process it all."