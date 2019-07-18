Heads set to roll at Caf after SA referee Victor Gomes hoax

Victor Gomes had been trumpeted as the referee for Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) but these reports in various newspapers and on social media seems to have been a cruel hoax.

An investigation into why the Confederation of African Football’s media department sent out a tweet‚ still deleted‚ announcing the Johannesburg-born referee as the man in the middle for the final has been launched after it emerged that Gomes was never going to do the game.

Instead‚ the Confederation of African Football (Caf) have now formally announced that Cameroon’s Alioum will take charge of the clash between Algeria and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium with two of his compatriots on the line.

South Africa’s Zakhele Siwela will be one of the assistants in the Video Assistant Referee’s booth.