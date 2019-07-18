Soccer

Morgan Gould joins PSL rookies Stellenbosch FC

18 July 2019 - 17:02 By Mark Gleeson
Former Bafana Bafana and SuperSport United defender Morgan Gould is looking forward to a new challenge in Cape Town.
Former Bafana Bafana and SuperSport United defender Morgan Gould is looking forward to a new challenge in Cape Town.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

It took several weeks of negotiations but Stellenbosch FC have finally signed Morgan Gould on Thursday after he agreed terms with the club.

The 36-year-old joins Marc van Heerden as the two high profile acquisitions for the club.

Both players come on free transfers after being released by their previous clubs and are seen as vital to helping Stellenbosch stay up in their maiden Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign.

Gould said on Thursday he was delighted by the opportunity.

“Definitely‚ it’s a new challenge for me. I didn’t want to leave football on a low note‚ I want to leave on a high.

WATCH | Springbok stars pay tribute to 'rebel' James Small

James Small was probably the first rebel in SA rugby - and was loved for it.
Sport
3 hours ago

“I want to impart knowledge I’ve picked up in my football career and also learn from what the other players have learnt in their careers‚” he told TimesLIVE.

“It’s a bit of both‚ a bit of give and take. I’m very excited to be around a bunch of players that are eager and hungry. It’s a good bunch of lads. I can only add where I can add.”

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker sees the ex-Bafana defender as an on-field leader for a largely inexperienced team but Gould shrugged off suggestions he would be the father figure in the team.

“I think with the talent at our disposal we just need to push one another.

David Thidiela set for a dramatic return to football

The one-year ban imposed by the Premier Soccer League's Disciplinary Committee on Black Leopards owner and chairman David Thidiela over the ...
Sport
1 day ago

"I’m not here to become a father figure‚ I’m still here to be a player. The instructions will come from the coach.

“But sometimes you will need to hug the guys around you‚ just to give them comfort and tell them it’s not the end of the world ..‚ and they will need to do that for me too.

“So as much as they see me as a player with a whole lot of experience‚ I’m a human being at the end of the day‚ I’ve got feelings.”

Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup finals to be played over one leg

The finals of Africa's two international club competitions will each be played in one single match in future rather than over two legs as at present, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Stellenbosch are also looking at reinforcing their side with Mpho Matsi on loan deal from Cape Town City. He was on loan at Maritzburg United for the second half of last season.

Stellenbosch have also signed three foreigners already -- goalkeeper Boy de Jong from Belgium; Mexican midfielder Diego Franco‚ who was at University of Pretoria last season‚ and Ghanaian winger Dickson Afroakwa‚ previously playing in eastern Europe.

They are also looking at adding Swazi international Mthunzi Mkhontfo‚ who was previously the boss of AS Vita Club in the DemocratIc Republic of Congo.

Most read

  1. Thomas Mlambo apologises for tweeting image of Marc Batchelor's dead body Soccer
  2. Marc Batchelor: fast fists and curious company Soccer
  3. Passenger gives police statement about 'hit' on Marc Batchelor Soccer
  4. Tributes pour in for Marc Batchelor: 'Crime keeps robbing us' Soccer
  5. Mabena Mabena translates into two words: Baxter out! Soccer

Latest Videos

Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
Bok giants pay tribute to James Small at memorial

Related articles

  1. Tributes pour in for Marc Batchelor: 'Crime keeps robbing us' Soccer
  2. Marc Batchelor: fast fists and curious company Soccer
  3. Convicts leave the cops for dust ... and everyone’s happy about it South Africa
  4. Former soccer star Marc Batchelor shot dead outside Johannesburg home South Africa
  5. Mamelodi Sundowns' forgotten man Oupa Manyisa insists he is going nowhere Soccer
  6. Magic Marc: Batchelor achieved the feat of playing for Soweto's 'Big Three' Soccer
  7. SA Under-23 coach David Notoane names squad for Chan qualifiers Soccer
  8. Heads set to roll at Caf after SA referee Victor Gomes hoax Soccer
  9. No easy entry into the Pirates team‚ says coach Sredojevic to new signings Soccer
  10. Will Tendai Ndoro form a deadly striker partnership with Rodney Ramagalela? Soccer
X