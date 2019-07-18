Morgan Gould joins PSL rookies Stellenbosch FC

It took several weeks of negotiations but Stellenbosch FC have finally signed Morgan Gould on Thursday after he agreed terms with the club.

The 36-year-old joins Marc van Heerden as the two high profile acquisitions for the club.

Both players come on free transfers after being released by their previous clubs and are seen as vital to helping Stellenbosch stay up in their maiden Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign.

Gould said on Thursday he was delighted by the opportunity.

“Definitely‚ it’s a new challenge for me. I didn’t want to leave football on a low note‚ I want to leave on a high.