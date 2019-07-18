Sredojevic hopes Lorch transfers Afcon magic with Bafana to Pirates

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic hopes the experience picked up by Thembinkosi Lorch at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) will stand the club in good stead in the coming Caf Champions League campaign.

Lorch scored against the host nation in the last 16 in Cairo in the only convincing performance from the South African national team at the tournament in Egypt‚ playing also in the quarterfinal loss to Nigeria but not in the opening three group stage games.

Pirates also had Innocent Maela in the Bafana Bafana squad‚ although he did not play‚ and Kudakwashe Mahachi and Marshall Munetsi in the Zimbabwe squad.

Both of them have since left the club.