Algeria win Africa Cup of Nations with fortuitous early goal

Algeria won the Africa Cup of Nations for the second time on Friday when a fortuitous second-minute goal gave them a 1-0 win over Senegal in the final.

Baghdad Bounedjah stunned Senegal with a shot which took a wicked deflection off a defender and looped over the bewildered goalkeeper Alfred Gomis and into the net.

Algeria sat back after that and the first half turned into a scrappy, bad-tempered affair as Senegal, who have never won the title, failed to threaten their defence.

Senegal were awarded a penalty for handball in the second half but the decision was revoked following a VAR review.

Ismaila Sarr missed Senegal's best chance by volleying wide from inside the area.