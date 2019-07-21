Soccer

Hervé Renard steps down as Morocco boss after Africa Cup of Nations flop

21 July 2019 - 16:03 By AFP
Herve Renard speaks during a press conference in Cairo on June 22 2019.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Hervé Renard announced on Sunday that he was stepping down as Morocco coach after a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign that saw his side knocked out by Benin in the last 16.

"It is time for me to close this long and beautiful chapter of my life, not without some emotion and sadness, but it is an inevitable decision taken well before Afcon 2019," said Renard in a statement.

"Yes we had all hoped better for this Afcon 2019. But this is football."

The Frenchman had been in charge of Morocco since February 2016 and led the north African nation to their first Fifa World Cup in two decades in Russia last year.

However their shock penalty shootout defeat to Benin came against a side reduced to 10 men in extra time and after Ajax Amsterdam star Hakim Ziyech slapped a spot-kick of his own against the post in the final seconds of normal time.

Renard has managed across Africa and is the only coach to have won the Afcon finals tournament with two countries -- Zambia in 2012 and Ivory Coast three years later.

