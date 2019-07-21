Real Madrid ready to move Welsh star Gareth Bale

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane says the La Liga giants are poised to offload Welsh star Gareth Bale in the coming days.

Bale was left off Real Madrid's roster for Saturday's 3-1 exhibition loss to Bayern Munich at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

"He wasn't included in the squad because the club is working on his departure and that's why he didn't play," Zidane said. "We'll have to see what happens in the coming days.

"We'll have to see if it goes through tomorrow, if it does then all the better. Let's hope, for everyone's sake, that it happens soon."