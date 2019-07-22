Is Percy Tau extending his stay in Belgium and heading to Club Bruges?
Percy Tau has a chance to play Champions League football again this season – but this time in the Uefa rather than the African version.
A decision is expected before the end of the week on whether Tau will move to Club Bruges for the new season on loan‚ extending his stay in Belgium but moving up from second division Union St Gilloise.
But reports on Monday suggested the deal was as good as done.
His hopes of going to the Premier League in England look to still be on hold but the prospect of Uefa Champions League football will certainly soften the blow.
Tau was bought by Brighton and Hove Albion this time last year but then loaned to Belgium to gain experience and also because of work permit issues.
The 25-year-old Tau won Caf Champions League success with Mamelodi Sundowns and also scored at the Fifa Club World Cup in Japan.
His first season in Belgium delivered 13 goals and 13 assist in 25 matches for Union‚ plus the accolade of the best player in the division.
Bruges were drawn on Monday in the third qualifying round of the Uefa Champions League against Dynamo Kyiv of Russia.
Bruges‚ who were second to Racing Genk in the Belgian league last season‚ also kick off the new domestic season this weekend but Tau would not be expected to play for several weeks after his participation at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Bruges already have several Africans on their books.
They have Krepin Diatta of Senegal‚ who played in last Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations final and his compatriot Amadou Sagna‚ Nigeria’s David Okereke and Emmanuel Dennis.
Simon Deli and Odion Kossounou from the Ivory Coast; Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat and Clinton Mata of Angola are also on their books.