Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns unveil their new kit

Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns gave fans a peek into their new colours ahead of the new season after they unveiled their new kit on Monday.

According to German sportswear company Puma‚ the new design takes inspiration from the blazing African Sun which beats down on the stadiums when the Brazilians play.

“PUMA’s long-term relationship with Mamelodi Sundowns continues to thrive both on and off the pitch‚ and we believe the vibrant new Home and Away kit will resonate with fans – both for the replica kit and fan wear‚” said PUMA SA marketing Director Brett Bellinger.