Who are the confirmed and potential opponents set to face SA clubs on the continent?

SA's four sides competing in Confederation of African Football (Caf) club competitions this year now know their path to the group stages after the draw was made this past weekend.

Orlando Pirates have perhaps been handed the toughest of the draws‚ and will likely have to overcome Zambian and Angolan opposition to book their place – never an easy task for any South African club.

The two legs of both the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup competitions will be played on the weekends of August 9-11 and 23-25.

Should teams advance to the next stage the matches will be played September 13-15 and 27-29.

TimesLIVE looks at the confirmed and potential opponents for the quartet of South African clubs.