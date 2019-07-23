The funeral for former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates footballer Marc Batchelor‚ gunned down in his car in front of his home in Johannesburg last week‚ will take place on Thursday.

The funeral has been brought forward a day from Friday.

"This is in “respect for [music] legend Johnny Clegg‚ whose memorial has now fallen on the same day [Friday] and time as my brother’s‚ and there are many who would like to attend both‚” a statement on behalf of the family and Batchelor’s brother‚ Warren Batchelor‚ read.

“The funeral for former national football icon Marc Batchelor will take place on Thursday this week‚” the statement‚ released on the SA Football Association’s (Safa) media WhatsApp group‚ read.