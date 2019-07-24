Bafana coach Stuart Baxter failed to protect Thembinkosi Lorch in Egypt‚ says John Moeti

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder John Moeti says national team coach Stuart Baxter failed to protect Thembinkosi Lorch at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt and should not have started the emerging star in the crunch quarterfinal showdown against Nigeria two weeks ago.

Lorch had scored the decisive lone strike that knocked out hosts Egypt in a shock result in the previous round and Moeti said the Orlando Pirates star should have been protected in the next game against the Nigerians as he was a marked man.

“After that goal against Egypt‚ the expectations were so high that we expected Lorch to perform miracles‚” said Moeti.

“As a responsible coach (Baxter)‚ a player like that who has just come in and did what was unexpected at a certain level .... you protect him.