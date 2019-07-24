Soccer

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter failed to protect Thembinkosi Lorch in Egypt‚ says John Moeti

24 July 2019 - 13:14 By Sazi Hadebe
Orlando Pirates' star attacker Thembinkosi Lorch celebrates the goal that gave South Africa passage to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals.
Orlando Pirates' star attacker Thembinkosi Lorch celebrates the goal that gave South Africa passage to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder John Moeti says national team coach Stuart Baxter failed to protect Thembinkosi Lorch at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt and should not have started the emerging star in the crunch quarterfinal showdown against Nigeria two weeks ago.

Lorch had scored the decisive lone strike that knocked out hosts Egypt in a shock result in the previous round and Moeti said the Orlando Pirates star should have been protected in the next game against the Nigerians as he was a marked man.

“After that goal against Egypt‚ the expectations were so high that we expected Lorch to perform miracles‚” said Moeti.

“As a responsible coach (Baxter)‚ a player like that who has just come in and did what was unexpected at a certain level .... you protect him.

Marc Batchelor's funeral to take place on Thursday as a sign of respect for Johnny Clegg

The funeral for former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates footballer Marc Batchelor‚ gunned down in his car in front of his home in Johannesburg last ...
Sport
22 hours ago

“And I know that the fans at home would not have understood (the decision to) start him on the bench against Nigeria. We would be crying foul because he scored against Egypt.

“But it automatically doesn’t mean that as a coach you just continue to throw him in (the deep end). You could see that he’s still establishing himself in the national team."

Moeti‚ who played 29 games for the Bafana as a combative midfielder in the national side that eventually won the Afcon on home in 1996‚ said Baxter should have shielded Lorch from the pressure and started him on the bench.

The Briton received a considerable bout of criticism from former players‚ commentators‚ fans and media when he didn’t play SA’s Footballer of the Season in Bafana's Group D matches against Ivory Coast‚ Morocco and Namibia.

Newcomers Stellenbosch FC set to be homeless for at least six months

Newly promoted Stellenbosch FC are set to be homeless for at least the first six months of the season‚ forcing them to move outside the town and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana lost against Morocco and Ivory Coast but beat the Namibians 1-0 to qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams in the group stages.

Baxter eventually introduced Lorch in the make-or-break encounter against the Pharaohs following Themba Zwane's suspension.

The Pirates attacking winger justified his selection by scoring the all-important goal that dumped overwhelming tournament favourites Egypt out of their own event.

Moeti said Baxter should have resisted the urge to start with him in the next match against Nigeria's Super Eagles.

Caf confirms Bafana Bafana's 2021 Afcon dates

South Africa will begin qualification for the next Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) away in Ghana against the Black Stars in what should be their ...
Sport
5 hours ago

“Putting him on the bench‚ you’re protecting him‚" Moeti said.

"You are countering the expectations that have been raised.

“I think unduly so‚ because he scored one goal therefore we expect him against Nigeria and to be in the team.

"And you know what we expect from him when he’s in that team‚ we are expecting him to score.”

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor: fast fists and curious company Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy flying back to his home in Scotland Soccer
  3. Thomas Mlambo apologises for tweeting image of Marc Batchelor's dead body Soccer
  4. Who won the battle of the kits: Is it Chiefs‚ Pirates or Sundowns? Soccer
  5. The new Orlando Pirates 2019/2020 kit has finally been revealed Soccer

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...

Related articles

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo will not face rape charge in Las Vegas Soccer
  2. Newcomers Stellenbosch FC set to be homeless for at least six months Soccer
  3. SuperSport aware Sundowns‚ Pirates‚ Chiefs and Baroka are lying in wait Soccer
  4. SA coach Notoane faces tough balancing ahead of CHAN qualifier against Lesotho Soccer
  5. 'We can't wait for the season to end' - Kaizer Chiefs' new kit gets mixed ... Soccer
  6. 'Trezeguet' joins Salah in the Premier League after signing for Aston Villa Soccer
  7. PSL and NFD referees face tough tests Soccer
  8. Benni McCarthy flying back to his home in Scotland Soccer
  9. SportsLIVE PODCAST | #BaxterIN, Frans Steyn & Mpho Mbiyozo Soccer
  10. Who won the battle of the kits: Is it Chiefs‚ Pirates or Sundowns? Soccer
  11. Kaizer Chiefs officially display their new jersey for the coming season Soccer
X