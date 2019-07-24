South Africa will begin qualification for the next Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) away in Ghana against the Black Stars in what should be their toughest match in Group C‚ according to the programme that was issued on Wednesday by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

It is the same start for Bafana Bafana as when they took on Nigeria in the 2019 qualifiers and the team will be looking for a result similar to their shock 2-0 win in Uyo‚ which put them on the path to a place at the finals in Egypt.

Again for the 2021 Afcon finals in Cameroon‚ the top two sides in the qualifying group go through.

Ghana are the top seeds with Bafana second‚ Sudan third and the winner of an October play-off two-legged tie between Mauritius or Sao Tome e Principe the bottom seeds.