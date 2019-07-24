'We can't wait for the season to end' - Kaizer Chiefs' new kit gets mixed reactions from fans

Kaizer Chiefs' new home and away kit has been met with mixed reactions from fans.

Chiefs launched the two kits for the 2019-20 season on Monday and if social media reactions are anything to go by, it’s not bound to be a big seller among fans.

Chiefs said the kits were supported by the theme #BackToBrilliance.

"Bolder than ever‚ the Kaizer Chiefs 2019-20 home jersey is nothing short of confident. The striking new home jersey is an instant classic and features a distinctive and energetic pattern."