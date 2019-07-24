'We can't wait for the season to end' - Kaizer Chiefs' new kit gets mixed reactions from fans
Kaizer Chiefs' new home and away kit has been met with mixed reactions from fans.
Chiefs launched the two kits for the 2019-20 season on Monday and if social media reactions are anything to go by, it’s not bound to be a big seller among fans.
Chiefs said the kits were supported by the theme #BackToBrilliance.
"Bolder than ever‚ the Kaizer Chiefs 2019-20 home jersey is nothing short of confident. The striking new home jersey is an instant classic and features a distinctive and energetic pattern."
The eye-catching design on both kits, however, got a major thumbs down from some, while others said it wasn't "too bad".
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
New Kaizer Chiefs jersey— Just Prince⚽⚽ (@PrinceSobayeni) July 23, 2019
The away kit is proper but the home kit ai its a no for me .
Thoughts #KhosiNation??? pic.twitter.com/gP1wPd1U0f
New Kaizer chiefs kit will hypnotize the opposition pic.twitter.com/RbxfvztowG— Madouble (@Twomedouble) July 23, 2019
@KaizerChiefs Couldn't you get a better kit design? ?? You always dissapoint us, enklek you don't care about supporters nina. ..Who is responsible for choosing New kit...I'll rather buy Orlando pirates Jersey , cos I know I can wear it anywhere— Sir Armstrong Malcome🇿🇦 (@ArmstrongMalco3) July 23, 2019