'We can't wait for the season to end' - Kaizer Chiefs' new kit gets mixed reactions from fans

24 July 2019 - 05:48 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The Kaizer Chiefs home jersey for the 2019/20 season.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs' new home and away kit has been met with mixed reactions from fans.

Chiefs launched the two kits for the 2019-20 season on Monday and if social media reactions are anything to go by, it’s not bound to be a big seller among fans.

Chiefs said the kits were supported by the theme #BackToBrilliance.

"Bolder than ever‚ the Kaizer Chiefs 2019-20 home jersey is nothing short of confident. The striking new home jersey is an instant classic and features a distinctive and energetic pattern."

The eye-catching design on both kits, however, got a major thumbs down from some, while others said it wasn't "too bad".

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

