Soccer

'No way' Khama Billiat is leaving Kaizer Chiefs right now‚ says coach Ernst Middendorp

24 July 2019 - 16:16 By Marc Strydom
Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs during the Chippa United Training session ahead of their PSL match, at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth on 09 May 2019.
Image: ©Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

There is “no way” Khama Billiat is leaving Kaizer Chiefs right now‚ Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp has said.

This comes despite intense speculation of lucrative offers for Billiat – one of the star players of the group stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt – to Angola‚ Cairo’s Al Ahly or even back to former club Mamelodi Sundowns.

Middendorp was asked on Wednesday if he believes he can adjust his plans for the 2019-20 season for life without a player of playmaker Billiat’s class.

“I never was confronted with any [information]‚ or whatever. And there’s no way‚” Middendorp replied.

“There’s no way to give a go-ahead from the technical team on releasing players like Khama Billiat and other players at this moment.

“We are at the start of a season. We have put a lot of thinking and a lot of strategy into that.

“And at this time there is no way to move into a direction to say‚ ‘OK‚ Khama Billiat can go – because the money is coming in’.

“No. At the moment it’s very clear. And it’s not a secret. It’s fine. Leonardo Castro and whatever.

“He [Castro] has really had a good pre-season so far. And nothing is going on.

“From outside there is a lot of talk‚ and a lot of wishes were explained into the public.

“And I am very happy with Leonardo Castro. We do not have an ambition to go to the market and sell players. At this stage‚ definitely not.”

Chiefs are under pressure to end a four-season trophy drought in 2019-20.

