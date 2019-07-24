'No way' Khama Billiat is leaving Kaizer Chiefs right now‚ says coach Ernst Middendorp

There is “no way” Khama Billiat is leaving Kaizer Chiefs right now‚ Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp has said.

This comes despite intense speculation of lucrative offers for Billiat – one of the star players of the group stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt – to Angola‚ Cairo’s Al Ahly or even back to former club Mamelodi Sundowns.

Middendorp was asked on Wednesday if he believes he can adjust his plans for the 2019-20 season for life without a player of playmaker Billiat’s class.

“I never was confronted with any [information]‚ or whatever. And there’s no way‚” Middendorp replied.

“There’s no way to give a go-ahead from the technical team on releasing players like Khama Billiat and other players at this moment.

“We are at the start of a season. We have put a lot of thinking and a lot of strategy into that.

“And at this time there is no way to move into a direction to say‚ ‘OK‚ Khama Billiat can go – because the money is coming in’.

“No. At the moment it’s very clear. And it’s not a secret. It’s fine. Leonardo Castro and whatever.

“He [Castro] has really had a good pre-season so far. And nothing is going on.

“From outside there is a lot of talk‚ and a lot of wishes were explained into the public.

“And I am very happy with Leonardo Castro. We do not have an ambition to go to the market and sell players. At this stage‚ definitely not.”

Chiefs are under pressure to end a four-season trophy drought in 2019-20.