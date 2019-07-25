Increasingly confident Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma says the club will never have a goalkeeping crisis as long as he is available to play.

Chiefs struggled to fill regular No1 Itumeleng Khune's imposing gloves after the goalkeeper's injury last year but Bvuma‚ who has seemingly strengthened his grip on the shirt in recent months as he grows in confidence‚ said he was ready to claim his prize.

Bvuma is set to start against Orlando Pirates in the pre-season Carling Black Label Cup at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“Well for me there’s no time to go there and learn‚ and learn‚ and learn‚” said the player who was promoted from the Chiefs development in 2017-18 season.

“I believe now is time for me to show my authority here in the team.

"So I believe as I get this chance (against Pirates on Saturday)‚ and I believe that with God by my side‚ I will be able to perform and do well.”