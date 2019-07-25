Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat set for dramatic return to Sundowns

25 July 2019 - 16:54 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Kaizer Chiefs and Zimbabwe star forward Khama Billiat is set for a sensational return to Mamelodi Sundowns.
Kaizer Chiefs and Zimbabwe star forward Khama Billiat is set for a sensational return to Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix

Khama Billiat's expected return to Mamelodi Sundowns moved a step closer after it emerged on Thursday that it was actually the Kaizer Chiefs midfielder who approached the Brazilians about going back to Chloorkop.

A highly placed insider at Sundowns told TimesLIVE on Thursday that a deal is imminent as coach Pitso Mosimane also wants the player back.

"The way things are at the moment‚ he (Billiat) is not entirely happy at Chiefs and wants to return to Sundowns.

"But he has a contract with Chiefs and that is what is going to complicate things here."

The insider said he expects Chiefs to do everything in their power to hold onto the player to avoid the embarrassment of losing a key member of their squad to the opposition‚ and so close to the start of the new Premiership season.

'No way' Khama Billiat is leaving Kaizer Chiefs right now‚ says coach Ernst Middendorp

There is “no way” Khama Billiat is leaving Kaizer Chiefs right now‚ Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp has said.
Sport
1 day ago

"Chiefs will not want to lose him at this critical stage as they are rebuilding the team‚" the insider continued.

"Their fans won't be happy to see their best player of last season leave for rivals.

"There are financial figures that have been thrown around and at the end of the day the two clubs will have to find each other if a deal is to be concluded."

Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa said they have observed the mounting speculation around Billiat with keen interest and they reject any attempts to undermine the side.

"Khama is a Kaizer Chiefs player and we are watching the media and social media speculation‚" he said.

Khama Billiat's agent: 'I wouldn't know if Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns are talking'

Is Khama Billiat leaving Kaizer Chiefs and about to make a sensational return to Mamelodi Sundowns?
Sport
5 hours ago

"We condemn anything that seeks to destabilise the team with the contempt it deserves.

"If there is or are players movements‚ they will come from Kaizer Chiefs and at the moment there is no such."

And when approached for comment on Thursday afternoon‚ Billiat’s agent Michael Ngobeni referred to a comment he issued to another publication this week and said in a WhatsApp response:

"Nothing much to say except he (Billiat) is happy to stay at Kaizer Chiefs for another season. He wants to win something with Kaizer Chiefs."

High level talks are believed to be at an advanced stage and should the two clubs agree on terms‚ an announcement is expected to be made to confirm a sensational transfer that has split opinion between Chiefs and Sundowns fans.

Khama Billiat poised to stay at Chiefs despite offers from North Africa and Asia

Kaizer Chiefs may have received firm offers from leading clubs in North Africa and Asia on their ace attacking midfielder Khama Billiat but chances ...
Sport
6 days ago

During his stay at Sundowns‚ Billiat won the league title‚ the Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup.

Sundowns' only major signing during the transfer window has been Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso and the crisp Billiat would be an important addition to Mosimane's midfield.

Chiefs finished outside the top eight on the log standings last season and will not feature in the season-opening MTN8 cup competition and continental football.

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy flying back to his home in Scotland Soccer
  2. Marc Batchelor: fast fists and curious company Soccer
  3. Who won the battle of the kits: Is it Chiefs‚ Pirates or Sundowns? Soccer
  4. Thomas Mlambo apologises for tweeting image of Marc Batchelor's dead body Soccer
  5. The new Orlando Pirates 2019/2020 kit has finally been revealed Soccer

Latest Videos

‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away

Related articles

  1. Kaizer Chiefs never had a goalkeeping crisis‚ says Bruce Bvuma Soccer
  2. Chiefs is a one-man show in terms of blaming‚ says coach Middendorp Soccer
  3. 'No way' Khama Billiat is leaving Kaizer Chiefs right now‚ says coach Ernst ... Soccer
  4. Confident Bvuma says he's ready to challenge Itu Khune for the Kaizer Chiefs ... Soccer
  5. 'We have players‚' says Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp Soccer
  6. 'He’s Collins Mbesuma and I’m Lazarous Kambole‚' says new Kaizer Chiefs striker Soccer
  7. Dax facing Kaizer Chiefs exit after Leonardo Castro impresses coach Middendorp Soccer
  8. Who won the battle of the kits: Is it Chiefs‚ Pirates or Sundowns? Soccer
  9. Marc Batchelor's funeral to take place on Thursday as a sign of respect for ... Soccer
  10. Murdered footballer Marc Batchelor was no angel - but was an ace flyhalf, says ... South Africa
X