Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat set for dramatic return to Sundowns

Khama Billiat's expected return to Mamelodi Sundowns moved a step closer after it emerged on Thursday that it was actually the Kaizer Chiefs midfielder who approached the Brazilians about going back to Chloorkop.

A highly placed insider at Sundowns told TimesLIVE on Thursday that a deal is imminent as coach Pitso Mosimane also wants the player back.

"The way things are at the moment‚ he (Billiat) is not entirely happy at Chiefs and wants to return to Sundowns.

"But he has a contract with Chiefs and that is what is going to complicate things here."

The insider said he expects Chiefs to do everything in their power to hold onto the player to avoid the embarrassment of losing a key member of their squad to the opposition‚ and so close to the start of the new Premiership season.