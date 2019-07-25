But despite the furious speculation reaching fever pitch on Thursday‚ Billiat’s agent Michael Ngobeni insisted that he was in the dark about the pending move.

Ngobeni conceded‚ though‚ that even if Chiefs and Sundowns were in talks behind the scenes‚ he would only come into the picture after both parties reach an agreement.

“If they are discussing the move‚ then I don’t have to know about it.

"I can only know about it‚ let’s say‚ if maybe they have agreed on something.

"Then I will come in and talk to my player‚” said Ngobeni.

“But if they are talking of a possibility of doing that deal‚ it has got nothing to do with me and I don’t have to know.

"Unless there is a movement going on then I have to be in it.”