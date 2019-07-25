Ernst Middendorp believes that a combination of getting the best out of the players he has and forming a strong core of a first XI that melds in some of the new signings can be the formula that leads Kaizer Chiefs to success in 2019-20.

That‚ and a continued blending-in of young players – Njabulo Blom is the latest promoted‚ while Happy Mashiane and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo are back from injury – are the perfect storm Middendorp hopes can lead to an end to a four-season trophy drought.

The sceptics might have a hard time swallowing it.

Chiefs’ capture of the highly-rated forward Lazarous Kambole from Zesco United is impressive.

The other signings – Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei‚ SA-born Australian midfielder Kearyn Baccus and Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic – are an unknown quantity and have a lot of impressing‚ and adjusting to a huge club‚ to do.