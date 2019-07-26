Soccer

Percy Tau will play for Club Brugges in 2019-20

26 July 2019 - 10:27 By Nick Said
Percy Tau of South Africa during the African Cup of Nations, Quarter Final match between Nigeria and South Africa at Cairo International Stadium on July 10, 2019 in Cairo, Egypt.
Percy Tau of South Africa during the African Cup of Nations, Quarter Final match between Nigeria and South Africa at Cairo International Stadium on July 10, 2019 in Cairo, Egypt.
Image: Ahmed Hasan/Gallo Images

Percy Tau will play for Club Brugge this season after his English Premier League side agreed a loan move‚ but without the option for the Belgian club to purchase the Bafana Bafana star at the end of the campaign.

Brighton were hoping to have Tau in their squad for this season‚ but his work permit issues remain a stumbling block and he will instead be sent to Belgium for another season after an excellent 2018-19 campaign with second-tier Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.

If he features for Bafana in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and 2022 World Cup qualifiers over the next 12 months‚ it will strengthen his claim for a work permit at Brighton in the 2020-21 season.

Tau is reported to have agreed to the move on Thursday‚ as Brugge‚ who will play in the Uefa Champions League this season‚ beat off competition from a number of other sides in Belgium and outside.

For Tau it is a move that makes sense in that he is already used to Belgian football and living in that country‚ and so should be a seamless transition from Union.

The step up to the top-tier Jupiler Pro League is welcome‚ though‚ for one of South Africa’s best attacking talents currently.

Tau was named the best player in the Belgian second division last season after scoring 13 goals and adding a further 13 assists for Union in all competitions‚ which included a run to the semifinals of the Belgian Cup.

Brugge also needed to push through a loan agreement now as they race to get Tau registered for the Champions League‚ where they will take on Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev in the third qualifying round on August 6 and 13.

Brugge have been Belgian champions on 15 occasions‚ second only to Anderlecht‚ and were runners-up to Genk in the last campaign.

They will be title contenders again under coach Philippe Clement‚ a former Belgian international defender who took Genk to the league title last season‚ but despite this moved on to Brugge.

Tau will not be the first South African to play for the club. Former attacking midfielder Elrio van Heerden had a successful three-year stint with the team between 2006 and 2009‚ before moving on to English Premier League Blackburn Rovers.

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy flying back to his home in Scotland Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat set for dramatic return to Sundowns Soccer
  3. Marc Batchelor: fast fists and curious company Soccer
  4. Who won the battle of the kits: Is it Chiefs‚ Pirates or Sundowns? Soccer
  5. Thomas Mlambo apologises for tweeting image of Marc Batchelor's dead body Soccer

Latest Videos

‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away

Related articles

  1. Is Percy Tau extending his stay in Belgium and heading to Club Bruges? Soccer
  2. Afcon performance has given Bafana hope‚ says Safa president Jordaan Soccer
  3. Bafana Bafana have a blueprint for future success in Africa Sport
  4. Stale Stuart Baxter is a burden to SA Sport
  5. 'Percy Tau is an amazing player‚' says Nigeria's William Troost-Ekong Soccer
  6. Stop hyping up other teams‚ says Bafana Bafana star Dean Furman Soccer
  7. Afcon moment of truth: Key battles to watch in Bafana vs Nigeria showdown Soccer
X