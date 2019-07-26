Soccer

Teboho Mokoena focused on SuperSport amid European trial talk distractions

26 July 2019 - 12:09 By Mark Gleeson
Teboho Mokoena of SuperSport United during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on April 17, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Teboho Mokoena of SuperSport United during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on April 17, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo says promising midfielder Teboho Mokoena is focused on his task at the club for the coming season even tough talk of trials overseas have been circling around him for months.

“I’m happy that the boy is really focused. He has been tremendous‚ especially since we started preseason regardless of all the talk about a possible transfer‚ all the media speculation‚” said Tembo.

Mokoena had been promised a trial in Germany or Holland during the off-season by club boss Stan Matthews‚ but this did not materialise.

But if the 22-year-old from Bethlehem is struggling with disappointment it has not shown itself during the preseason preparations‚ according to his coach.

“He has been a model professional and I’m really happy with him and I know he’s going to have a really good season because he’s had a really good preseason as well‚” Tembo said.

The coach added that SuperSport will be looking to more of the club’s younger brigade to boost the team’s chances of league success in this campaign.

“That’s what we are trying to do‚ we always have to try and promote youth‚” the ex-centreback said.

“We don‘t have the budget to go out and spend a lot of money on players. We have to also look at the youth.

“Some of our youngsters like Ghampani Lungu‚ Jamie Webber and Luke Fleurs played a part last season as we introduced them gradually but this season they will play a huge role.

“They are now getting used to the PSL‚ the conditions and the intensity of the game at this level.

“We are already looking ahead to next season and those youngsters that are coming up‚ how we can help them to grow‚” he added.

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy flying back to his home in Scotland Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat set for dramatic return to Sundowns Soccer
  3. Marc Batchelor: fast fists and curious company Soccer
  4. Who won the battle of the kits: Is it Chiefs‚ Pirates or Sundowns? Soccer
  5. Thomas Mlambo apologises for tweeting image of Marc Batchelor's dead body Soccer

Latest Videos

‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away

Related articles

  1. SA coach Notoane faces tough balancing ahead of CHAN qualifier against Lesotho Soccer
  2. Bafana young guns hold key to future, says John Moeti Sport
  3. Under-23 coach David Notoane to lead SA in CHAN qualifier against Lesotho Soccer
  4. SuperSport's in-demand star Teboho Mokoena set for European trials Soccer
  5. 'Obviously I'm very disappointed‚' says Thabo Senong as he heads for exit door Soccer
  6. SuperSport United send George Lebese back to Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  7. SuperSport rejects Sundowns' multimillion-rand bid for Mokoena and Modiba Soccer
X