Other big clubs had shown an interest‚ but when Orlando Pirates called‚ Fortune Makaringe knew what the answer had to be as he was presented with the opportunity of realising a childhood dream turning out for the Buccaneers.

Makaringe arrives at Pirates among a series of strong signings including his teammate making the move to Bucs from Maritzburg United Siphesihle Ndlovu‚ defender Bongani Sam and striker Tshegofatso Mabaso from Bloemfontein Celtic‚ and French goalkeeper Joris Delle.

The big‚ physical defensive midfielder with an eye for a pass was asked on Thursday how long he had anticipated a move to the Buccaneers.

“It’s been years and years. I played football because I wanted to pay for Orlando Pirates‚” he said.

“Yes‚ life happens. And when you grow‚ you grow older and certain things come and then they have influence.

“But then‚ it has never changed the fact that I my dream was to play for Orlando Pirates.”

Asked why he had been a Pirates fan in his childhood‚ Makaringe said: “I think my dad had the influence.

“Because when I played football he supported Pirates and my mom supported Kaizer Chiefs.

“But my father was my first coach. So all I ever knew was to watch Pirates.”

Makaringe admitted he was being courted by other big PSL clubs.

“It wasn’t an easy decision. But as soon as Orlando Pirates called I had to respond‚” he said.

“For me to be chosen by Pirates really meant a lot to me‚ which is why I actually responded to their call as soon as they said‚ ‘Orlando Pirates’.

“Because I know that Pirates don’t just chose anyone. There are too many players out there who want to play for this team.”

The midfielder‚ part of Bafana Bafana’s pre-Africa Cup of Nations camp in Johannesburg before being cut form the final squad‚ believes he will grow in the far grander scale of his new surroundings‚ and players he is now rubbing shoulders with‚ at Pirates.

“Pirates have been doing well. so with me coming in here‚ I’m part of continuity‚” he said.

“Me coming here with Fortune coming with fortunes‚ I’ll actually add to those fortunes and hopefully Pirates can get a trophy.

“To be a legend in a team like Orlando Pirates you need to win titles. So I’m hoping‚ and I believe‚ that with the knowledge I will be acquiring from everyone in this team I’ll be able to be ready.

“And when my time comes to play I’ll be ready to contribute to lifting that first title.”

Makaringe has not been voted by fans into the starting lineup for Saturday’s preseason Black Label Cup friendly against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium (kickoff 3pm).