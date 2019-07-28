Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs injury update: Coach Middendorp reveals Itu Khune's expected return date

28 July 2019 - 18:01 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs German coach Ernst Middendorp is under massive pressure to deliver silverware.
Kaizer Chiefs German coach Ernst Middendorp is under massive pressure to deliver silverware.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Itumeleng Khune is expected to make a return to action between the posts for Kaizer Chiefs within a month‚ Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp has said.

Bafana Bafana No 1 Khune has been out injured since needing shoulder surgery in December last year.

Middendorp said‚ after his team’s 2-0 Carling Black Label Cup preseason defeat against Orlando Pirates on Saturday at FNB Stadium‚ that his medical team have informed him the goalkeeper will make a return next month.

“We have been very clear‚ and the medical side confirmed it two days ago‚ that ‘Itu’ will definitely be available for selection in August‚” Middendorp said.

“We have to look now how far from the training side he is and where we can bring him into the area where he feels comfortable. We have to prepare.

“And this is a decision along with an experienced goalkeeper at this level‚ and in cooperation with goalkeeper-coach Lee Baxter. We have to decide – will he be available in two weeks‚ three weeks?

“But definitely I’m quite sure it looks very good. I was very impressed with his outstanding contribution during our preseason camp – on the field‚ off the field.

“And I’m very happy that he can be part of the team regularly soon.”

Chiefs open their 2019-20 Absa Premiership campaign against Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium next Sunday (August 4).

Amakhosi have not won a trophy in four years‚ and finished a hugely disappointing ninth in the league last season.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat set for dramatic return to Sundowns Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy flying back to his home in Scotland Soccer
  3. Marc Batchelor: fast fists and curious company Soccer
  4. Percy Tau will play for Club Brugges in 2019-20 Soccer
  5. Where to stream the SA vs NZ Rugby Championship match Rugby

Latest Videos

'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture

Related articles

  1. Batchelor killed day after R1.4bn Australian cocaine bust News
  2. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  3. ‘Batchelor was my bud’: arrested PI breaks his silence South Africa
  4. Bafana star Sifiso Hlanti ruled out for Wits ‘for a long time’ Soccer
  5. Notoane handed poisoned chalice as Amabinneplaas face Lesotho Soccer
  6. Batchelor's funeral was a moving tribute emphasising forgiveness over mob menace News
  7. POLL | Do you take the Carling Black Label Cup seriously? Soccer
  8. Hard road to recovery for pets caught in crossfire News
  9. Stuart Baxter's future with Bafana Bafana still a mystery Sport
  10. TIMES SELECT TODAY | Sparrow was once my friend | ‘Callous’ car dealer meets ... News
X