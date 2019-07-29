Bafana Bafana will have to wait a while longer to find out their path to the World Cup in Qatar after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) surprisingly revealed only the preliminary round draw in Cairo on Monday.

Caf had been expected to reveal the full draw for preliminary round and group stages‚ but did not‚ in keeping with a low-key build-up to the qualifiers that included Fifa website incorrectly leaving Zimbabwe out of the pots for the preliminaries.

Bafana’s seeding means they have received a bye through the opening round‚ but for many Premier Soccer League players‚ it will be crunch time in the September qualifiers.

Zimbabwe have been drawn against Somalia‚ which should be a routine win for the Warriors‚ even if coach Sunday Chidzambwa recently walked out on the team.