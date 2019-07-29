Soccer

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium’s Club Brugge

29 July 2019 - 11:32 By Mark Gleeson
Percy Tau of South Africa during the African Cup of Nations, Quarter Final match between Nigeria and South Africa at Cairo International Stadium on July 10, 2019 in Cairo, Egypt.
Percy Tau of South Africa during the African Cup of Nations, Quarter Final match between Nigeria and South Africa at Cairo International Stadium on July 10, 2019 in Cairo, Egypt.
Image: Ahmed Hasan/Gallo Images

Percy Tau has moved to Belgium’s Club Brugge KV and now stands in line to make a Uefa Champions League debut.

The club confirmed the transfer on Monday morning after Tau had completed his medical over the weekend and the last paperwork was shuffled through a few hours earlier.

He immediately joined his new teammates at training‚ the club announced.

The 25-year-old will be on loan for the season at the Belgian club‚ who were runners-up last season and champions the year before‚ from Brighton and Hove Albion.

But Brugge have not been given the opportunity of turning the loan into a permanent move at the end of the season‚ signaling the English club’s intent to take the player across to the Premier League next season.

Bafana’s path to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar becomes a little clearer on Monday

Bafana Bafana’s path to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will become a little clearer on Monday when the draw is held for the qualifying competition in ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Brighton failed to get him a work permit to play in the Premier League this season because of Bafana Bafana’s poor position in the Fifa rankings.

Tau forged a solid reputation in Belgium last season with his 13 goals and 13 assists for Union St Gilloise in the second division and was named the competition’s best player.

Tau is being seen as part of a rebuilding exercise at Brugge‚ whose new coach Philippe Clement used three newcomers in Saturday’s opening game of the new Belgian league season away against Waasland-Beveren.

Two of them were Africans – David Okereke from Nigeria and the Ivorian Simon Deli.

Brugge were 3-1 away winners with Okereke netting on debut.

Tau is one of two or three more players that the coach wants to have strengthen the squad‚ as Brugge look not only for domestic success but also to participation in the Uefa Champions League.

Kaizer Chiefs injury update: Coach Middendorp reveals Itu Khune's expected return date

Itumeleng Khune is expected to make a return to action between the posts for Kaizer Chiefs within a month‚ Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp has said.
Sport
18 hours ago

Brugge will hope to have Tau registered for the Champions League‚ where they will take on Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev in the third qualifying round on August 6 and 13.

Their next match is on Friday against St Truiden in the league but that will come too soon for the South African international to make a debut.

Tau will not be the first South African to play for the club.

Attacking midfielder Elrio van Heerden had a successful three-year stint with the team between 2006 and 2009‚ before moving on to English Premier League Blackburn Rovers.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat set for dramatic return to Sundowns Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy flying back to his home in Scotland Soccer
  3. Marc Batchelor: fast fists and curious company Soccer
  4. Percy Tau will play for Club Brugges in 2019-20 Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane may walk out on Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
Four killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead

Related articles

  1. Samuel Meyiwa dies, without seeing justice over murder of soccer player son ... South Africa
  2. Batchelor killed day after R1.4bn Australian cocaine bust News
  3. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  4. Notoane handed poisoned chalice as Amabinneplaas face Lesotho Soccer
  5. Batchelor's funeral was a moving tribute emphasising forgiveness over mob menace News
  6. Stuart Baxter's future with Bafana Bafana still a mystery Sport
  7. Micho seeks Orlando Pirates’ missing pieces of the puzzle Soccer
  8. Undercooked Chiefs, scary Pirates and a Mystery of a Missing Maluleka in the ... Soccer
  9. Pitso Mosimane may walk out on Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  10. ‘All the words said are just a kick in the butt‚’ says Kaizer Chiefs veteran ... Soccer
X