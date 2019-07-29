Pitso Mosimane may walk out on Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is allegedly considering his departure from the PSL champions due to deepening tensions in his relationship with the club management.

Sunday World learnt from three club officials that despite the club's success on the pitch, trouble has been brewing at Chloorkop over the past few years due to issues Mosimane has been unhappy about.

The officials, who didn't want to be named for fear of victimisation, alleged that Mosimane was at his wits' end after most of his and his technical team's complaints or concerns were not entertained or resolved.

Among a litany of allegations said to have divided the club was that the multiple league champions and 2016 CAF Champions League winners were bringing in a Spanish coach as technical director from next month.

Mosimane was apparently cheesed off with the move as he saw it as being "policed" by someone from Europe despite his success with the Tshwane team.

"After winning so many trophies for the club, he is asking himself why then bring a technical director because he has already demonstrated that he had what it takes to win the trophies without being supervised by some European," alleged one of the club officials.