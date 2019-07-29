Soccer

Pitso Mosimane responds to talk he's thinking about quitting Sundowns

29 July 2019 - 16:43 By Marc Strydom
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane (L) with his SuperSport United counterpart Kaitano Tembo.
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane (L) with his SuperSport United counterpart Kaitano Tembo.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane did not want to respond on Monday to a weekend report that he wants out of the team‚ referring questions to the Pretoria club.

Reports in Sunday World and on TimesLIVE were that Mosimane is considering leaving Sundowns – where he won the 2016 Caf Champions League‚ four league titles‚ two domestic cups and the Caf Super Cup – due to deepening tensions with club management.

Mosimane referred questions on a response to the reports to Downs.

“Ja‚ but when you have stories like that coming out of the media‚ I think the coach is the last person to speak‚ to be honest‚” Sundowns’ coach said at the Absa Premiership’s launch function for the 2019-20 season in Auckland Park.

“I think you should go to Sundowns‚ and let Sundowns speak as a club.

“I can’t speak on behalf of Sundowns – I’m a football coach. If you ask me who played‚ who’s not playing and whatever – ja‚ that’s my space.

Pitso Mosimane may walk out on Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is allegedly considering his departure from the PSL champions due to deepening tensions in his relationship ...
Sport
8 hours ago

“But the rest of the space is the club space. We [coaches] always have to stay away from politics and focus on the football game.

“Our job is on the pitch‚ not what’s happening in the office.

“So those questions I think you should refer to Sundowns. The club might speak on that – I don’t know.”

The reports alleged that among a string of issues Mosimane has been irate about is Sundowns wanting to bring in an unnamed Spanish coach as technical director from next month.

One source was quoted as claiming that Mosimane leaked the story as he is eyeing the Bafana Bafana job‚ currently occupied by embattled Stuart Baxter.

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane may walk out on Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat set for dramatic return to Sundowns Soccer
  3. Marc Batchelor: fast fists and curious company Soccer
  4. Benni McCarthy flying back to his home in Scotland Soccer
  5. Percy Tau will play for Club Brugges in 2019-20 Soccer

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
Four killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead

Related articles

  1. Samuel Meyiwa dies, without seeing justice over murder of soccer player son ... South Africa
  2. Batchelor killed day after R1.4bn Australian cocaine bust News
  3. Bafana’s path to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar becomes a little clearer on Monday Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs injury update: Coach Middendorp reveals Itu Khune's expected ... Soccer
  5. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  6. Undercooked Chiefs, scary Pirates and a Mystery of a Missing Maluleka in the ... Soccer
  7. Bafana Bafana have to wait a while longer to learn World Cup fate Soccer
  8. 'Respect if somebody got an injury‚ somebody is not available‚' says Chiefs ... Soccer
  9. Lesotho shock Bafana Bafana in CHAN qualifier at a packed Setsoto Stadium Soccer
  10. Pitso Mosimane may walk out on Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
X