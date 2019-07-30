Baroka FC escaped relegation by a whisker last season but that has not stopped club chairman Khurishi Mphahlele from issuing a mandate to coach Wedson Nyirenda to win the league title in the coming campaign.

The tough mandate will come as a surprise to the nation's soccer lovers as Baroka have flirted with relegation every season in the top-flight‚ and yet Nyirenda is expected to win domestic football's biggest prize.

“I have given him (Nyirenda) what he wanted with regards to players and he must give me what I want.

"He knows very well that I want the league‚” said Mphahlele.

Baroka boosted their ranks with the acquisition Gerald Phiri‚ Denwin Farmer‚ Richard Mbulu‚ Sbonelo Ngubane‚ Khulekani Madondo‚ Manuel Kambala‚ Kamohelo Mogaswa‚ Mfanafuthi Shozi and Lloyd Kazapua during the off-season.