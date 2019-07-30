Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has said he is wary of expressing interest in a return for Khama Billiat to his club from Kaizer Chiefs when there are no official negotiations ongoing for such a deal to take place.

Mosimane‚ though‚ did not outright deny reports that Billiat himself has expressed an interest in aiming for a return to Sundowns‚ who the forward left a year ago‚ after contract renewal negotiations stalled‚ to join Chiefs.

The Sundowns coach also said that every player has their price.

But he was careful not to word what he was saying as showing an interest in a return of the Zimbabwean playmaker‚ who starred as Downs won the 2016 Caf Champions League.