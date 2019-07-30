Coach Wedson Nyirenda will start the campaign with his back against the wall after club chairman Khurishi Mphahlele gave him a tough mandate to win the league title in the coming season.

But what are Baroka's chances realistically?

Prospects

Baroka FC have finished in position 15‚ 14 and 14 in their three seasons in the Absa Premiership and there is nothing to suggest they will improve on that in the coming campaign‚ meaning another relegation battle.

They have kept faith with coach Nyirenda‚ which is an encouraging sign‚ but he will know a good start is needed or the gloss of his Telkom Knockout victory last season will be long gone.

Baroka struggled at home in 2018/19‚ so making the Peter Mokaba Stadium a fortress will be key to any improvement.