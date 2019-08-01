Soccer

Liverpool teen Elliott 'truly sorry' over video mocking Kane

01 August 2019 - 11:18 By AFP
Liverpool new boy Harvey Elliott during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Murrayfield on July 28, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Image: MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott apologised on Thursday after a video emerged of him appearing to mock Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The Snapchat video, taken during the Champions League final in June, shows Elliott, 16, performing an offensive impersonation of the England international.

Elliott took to Instagram to issue an apology, where he admitted his actions were "immature" and "senseless".

"I would just like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused on the back of a video of me currently circulating on the internet," he wrote.

"The contents of the video do not represent who I am as a person or how I've been brought up, and I am truly sorry."

A boyhood Liverpool fan, Elliott made his debut on Wednesday in a 3-1 pre-season victory over Lyon after moving from Fulham last week for an undisclosed fee. 

