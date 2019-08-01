Messages pour in for Brilliant Khuzwayo: 'You served with discipline and dedication'
Brilliant Khuzwayo's career has ended abruptly due to an ankle injury. But the footballer's fans and his former club, Kaizer Chiefs, have let him know they will always support him.
The former goalkeeper announced his retirement on Wednesday.
"Not being able to play, I had to support the one that was playing, but due to my ankle, it didn't allow me to actually play. So I needed to wait for it to heal properly. Unfortunately, that hasn't happened," he said.
"It's very important for me to shift my mindset. Right now, things are not going how I wish them to be, but God has decided things will go this path to create a new chapter for you," he added.
Here's a glimpse of reactions from fans, his former club and teammates.
It’s very sad that one of our own is leaving the game prematurely. @Brilliekhuzwayo. You served football with discipline, distinction and dedication. We'll miss your hard work and brilliance on and off the pitch.— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 31, 2019
You remain one of us and we will always love you as Amakhosi#K4L pic.twitter.com/dRJSC2rcn2
Can we all soccer fans, say a little prayer 4 Brilliant Khuzwayo n wish him well in his future endeavours. I understand the guy has had 2 retire (prematurely) from soccer due to an ancle injury. May God give him strength n wisdom during this difficult time.— Uncle-Al (@AlistairSibiya2) August 1, 2019
Always great seeing my brother @Brilliekhuzwayo but Life can be cruel sometimes. It saddens me and all South Africans to hear these Sad News about Brilliant Khuzwayo retiring,we going to miss you on the field bro ,Qina Ndoda YoMzulu #ThanksForTheMemories #GodIsGreat 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/RJb9lyEIr3— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) July 31, 2019
Appreciation tweet from me to @Brilliekhuzwayo. God will take care of you bhuti. In the name of football, I'm sad. ⚽❤️💛 #BrilliantKhuzwayo pic.twitter.com/VmzrO3Bhk3— Nhlonipho Moyeni (@NhloniphoMzila) July 31, 2019
It's a sad day for SAn football.. Sinawe bafo #BrilliantKhuzwayo— Spha Mathonsi (@Sphazizi) August 1, 2019
It's sad that #BrilliantKhuzwayo has to retire prematurely 💔💔he had so much to offer in the soccer industry.... Great things await you man @Brilliekhuzwayo pic.twitter.com/mLQ0snCr9V— ♥️Judith♥️ (@Phehello_J) August 1, 2019
Qwabe, Mnguni kaYeyeye @Brilliekhuzwayo— Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) July 31, 2019
You lived up to your name on that pitch.
Wishing you strength, stamina and perseverance in the new chapter God is laying before you.
You pursued your dreams ngenkani and inspired many young boys to do the same
🙅🏽♂️🙅🏽♀️SISONKE ☠️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/pM6EA4ddoV
#BrilliantKhuzwayo— Vusie Ngwenze (@Vusi_mizow) August 1, 2019
I wish you all the best in your future..
Hard luck for Brilliant Khuzwayo, kid had to go into early retirement, 😐— You Guys Kill Me (@Sthe_Dups) August 1, 2019
Listen to the latest episode of the SportsLIVE PODCAST
Scorching Lorch, Hot Herschel & Phumelela Mbande
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Cast