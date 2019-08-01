Soccer

Messages pour in for Brilliant Khuzwayo: 'You served with discipline and dedication'

01 August 2019 - 11:07 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Orlando Pirates' goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo. File photo.
Orlando Pirates' goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo. File photo.
Image: Orlando Pirates FC/Twitter

Brilliant Khuzwayo's career has ended abruptly due to an ankle injury. But the footballer's fans and his former club, Kaizer Chiefs, have let him know they will always support him.

The former goalkeeper announced his retirement on Wednesday.

"Not being able to play, I had to support the one that was playing, but due to my ankle, it didn't allow me to actually play. So I needed to wait for it to heal properly. Unfortunately, that hasn't happened," he said.

"It's very important for me to shift my mindset. Right now, things are not going how I wish them to be, but God has decided things will go this path to create a new chapter for you," he added.

Here's a glimpse of reactions from fans, his former club and teammates.

Listen to the latest episode of the SportsLIVE PODCAST

Scorching Lorch, Hot Herschel & Phumelela Mbande

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Cast 

MORE

Shock as Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo retires from the game

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo has announced his retirement from the game on Wednesday after battling with injuries in recent seasons.
Sport
21 hours ago

Orlando Pirates have ‘ethical’ reason for not fielding Brilliant Khuzwayo

Orlando Pirates have an “ethical obligation” not to rush goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo into first team action at Absa Premiership level‚ Bucs’ coach ...
Sport
4 months ago

Khune says he's accepted that Chiefs coach Solinas could rotate the goalies this season

Kaizer Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune says he has completely accepted that there might be some rotation of goalkeepers between himself and Virgil Vries this ...
Sport
9 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I need to respect Kaizer Chiefs – it’s a big institution‚' says Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  2. WATCH | MultiChoice apologises to Kaizer Chiefs after 'boMabena' tweet Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane may walk out on Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  4. Embattled Bafana coach Stuart Baxter raises eyebrows after calling private ... Soccer
  5. Shock as Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo retires from the game Soccer

Latest Videos

6 thugs rob McDonald's and customers in Joburg
Two arrested for attacking police outside Burgersfort court
X