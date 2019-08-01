Messages pour in for Brilliant Khuzwayo: 'You served with discipline and dedication'

Brilliant Khuzwayo's career has ended abruptly due to an ankle injury. But the footballer's fans and his former club, Kaizer Chiefs, have let him know they will always support him.

The former goalkeeper announced his retirement on Wednesday.

"Not being able to play, I had to support the one that was playing, but due to my ankle, it didn't allow me to actually play. So I needed to wait for it to heal properly. Unfortunately, that hasn't happened," he said.

"It's very important for me to shift my mindset. Right now, things are not going how I wish them to be, but God has decided things will go this path to create a new chapter for you," he added.

Here's a glimpse of reactions from fans, his former club and teammates.